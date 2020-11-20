Coleman, Jr., William "Bill" Robertson



June 24, 1940 - November 17, 2020



William "Bill" R. Coleman, Jr, age 80, of Buffalo Junction, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.



A public graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 2:00 pm at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery in Mayodan, NC. Preacher Dale Moore of Bluestone Baptist Church in Clarksville, Virginia will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the US Marine Corps, as well as the Rockingham County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.



Mr. Coleman will lie in state at Colonial Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 20th from 3 pm until 5 pm.



Mr. Coleman was born on June 24th, 1940 in Danville, Virginia to the late William R. Coleman, Sr. and the late Doris Bivens Coleman. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a loving husband to his wife, adoringly nicknamed "Sunshine," father to all his children, especially his step-daughter Melanie and husband Mark, and "Papa Bill" to his two step-grandsons Isaac and Samuel and many step-nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him, especially for his humor and gentle spirit. He enjoyed fishing, working a crossword puzzle, and working on projects around the house. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his "Sunshine."



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William R. Coleman, III, a daughter, Tammie M. Coleman, and a sister, Faye C. Davis, all of Danville, Virginia and a step-grandson, Jeriah Stephen Sisk of Walkertown, NC.



He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Deborah Vaden Coleman of Buffalo Junction, Virginia; step-daughter Melanie (Mark) Sisk; two step-grandsons, Isaac and Samuel Sisk, all of Walkertown, NC; one brother, Ray M. Coleman of Danville, Virginia; sisters-in-law, Sheila (and the late JR) Carringer of Elon, NC, Sandy (Jackie) Kallam; brothers-in-law, Alton (Luanne) Vaden and Lee Vaden, all of Pine Hall, NC; mother-in-law, Barbara Vaden of Mayodan, NC.



He proudly served four years in the US Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1963. He retired in 1996 from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company as a tobacco buyer after 32 years of service.



Colonial Funeral Home in Madison, NC is serving the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bluestone Baptist Church, PO Box 987, Clarksville, Virginia, 23927.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.