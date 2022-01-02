Menu
William Rogers Scippio Sr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Rose Chapel & Cremation
520 N. Sutter Street
Stockton, CA
Scippio, Sr., William Rogers

November 4, 1946 - December 26, 2021

William Rogers Scippio, Sr. went to be with God on December 26, 2021, in Stockton, CA. He was the second child born in Winston-Salem, NC to Gertrude and Johnny Scippio, Sr. He celebrated his 75th birthday November 4th. Wonderful memories will live on with his wife of 48 years, Novis Stapler Scippio; his children, Chevella Gaston, Michelene (Cedric) Nicholas, Aleshia Scippio-Woodcock, William Scippio, Jr., Leala Scippio, Marcus Scippio, and Therrington (Shari) Scippio; seventeen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; his siblings, Johnny Scippio, Jr., Annette Scippio, Kent Scippio, Sr. and Rondy Scippio, Sr. The memorial service will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 11:30am at Colonial Rose Chapel 520 N. Sutter St. Stockton, CA 95202 and can be viewed live on the chapel's Facebook page (COURTESY OF RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Colonial Rose Chapel & Cremation
520 N. Sutter Street, Stockton, CA
Colonial Rose Chapel & Cremation
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grew up with the Scippio family. Much love and condolences.
John McKnight
Friend
January 2, 2022
