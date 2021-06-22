Snow, William Thomas "Billy"
September 23, 1937 - June 20, 2021
It is with great sadness that the family of Billy Snow announceS his passing after a brief illness. He was born in Forsyth County to Bertie and Ernest Snow. After serving in the Military (Army) from 1960 to 1966, he was employed with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and retired in 1988 after 32 years of service. He enjoyed working in the yard and garden, watching NASCAR and the Washington Redskins on TV, and visiting his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Doss Snow; and one brother and four sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Ann Barrett (Tim), grandson, Logan Mabe (Bethany), and two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Greylyn. A graveside service will be held at Gardens of Memory, 5676 Old Walkertown Rd., Walkertown, NC 27051, with Rev. Daniel Martin officiating at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, June 23rd. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Foundation, dav.org
. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 22, 2021.