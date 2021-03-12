Sprinkle, William "Bill" Ross
January 4, 1926 - March 8, 2021
Bill, age 95, passed away at Piedmont Crossing, in Thomasville, on March 8, 2021, where he had been a resident for almost three years due to his declining health and battle with Lewey Body Dementia. Bill was born to Paul Conrad and Julia Craven Sprinkle on January 4, 1926. He spent the majority of his life living in the High Point and Wallburg areas. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Edna Pauline (Polly) Ferguson Sprinkle, his daughter Kathy Sprinkle and son Robert Sprinkle as well as a special uncle of admiration, Rob Craven. Surviving are his two sons, Bill Ross (wife, Lu Jean) and Danny.
Bill served in the US Navy from 1947 to 1949 as an aircraft mechanic. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he went to work for his aunt's business, Asheville Bedding Company. It was while he was living in Asheville that he met Polly with whom he almost immediately fell in love and wanted to spend his life with her. They married in April 1949 and remained married until her death in 2008. Bill initially worked with his father at the Family Business, Sprinkle Feed Mill in High Point, but later opened a second location in Wallburg. He owned and operated this business until his retirement in 1985.
While Bill may have been a little eccentric and outspoken at times, he was a very soft person at heart, especially when it came to caring for his handicapped daughter, Kathy. It was projected that she would only live to be fourteen, but because of his devotion to her and his unselfish love, she lived to be fifty-one years old. She required total care the last eight years she lived for which he provided her. She loved him and he definitely loved her. He spent his whole life planning and saving to keep her out of institutions should he pass before she did. Bill was a good provider for his children and often did without things that he may have wanted and always stated that he was "content" just to be at home with his family. He was an avid reader who liked to play golf. He was able to fix almost anything and he was always quite the advice giver.
Prior to going to Piedmont Crossing, Bill stated that he did not want a memorial service because he had outlived most of his friends. Special thanks to the staff at Piedmont Crossing for all their great care. If you would like to honor his memory, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the charity of your choice
.
JC Green & Sons Funeral Home of Wallburg
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 12, 2021.