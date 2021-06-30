William Finley Stokes, III, 58, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born March 11, 1963 in Charlotte, NC at Presbyterian Hospital to William Finley Stokes, Jr. and Grace Galloway Stokes. He was a 1981 graduate of Hendersonville High School and a 1985 graduate of the University of Tennessee, where he graduated with honors in Communication.
Bill began his career after graduation at WLOS-TV in Asheville, NC, where he won an Emmy award in 1988. In 1991, he went to work at Wachovia, later Wells Fargo as a Branch Manager. He quickly worked his way up the corporate ladder and in 2009 he was made Trust Team Manager, Vice-President. In March 2018 he was promoted to Senior Vice-President, Wealth Management Fiduciary Segment Manager.
A true volunteer, Bill shared his time at the Boys and Girls Club of America, coaching youth basketball leagues, alumni Class of 2017 Leadership Winston-Salem, and a Board Member of the Forsyth Humane Society. He was also the Wells Fargo Volunteer Regional Chapter President since 2012.
Bill had a real passion for collecting. His home is filled with art, music, and many books. There are amazing collections of UT sports memorabilia, UNC basketball, and his favorite athlete, Michael Jordan. But his biggest passion was comic books. His collection of over 11,000 Spiderman comics and other Spiderman items was his pride and joy. He spent many years at shows with his good friends as he sought out more books for his collection. He always had a big smile on his face as he would tell the stories behind all the items in his home.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Finley Stokes, Jr. and his beautiful dog, Sissy. Bill is survived by his mother, Grace Galloway Stokes of Winston-Salem; his sister, Susan Stokes Kain of Hendersonville; his niece, Addison Lea Kain, and his nephew, Connor Stokes Kain, both of Hendersonville; uncles, Joseph Powell Stokes of Chicago, IL and John Russell Stokes of Hendersonville; and Aunt Gayle Galloway Beasley of Bethune, SC; as well as an extended family of cousins, loyal friends, and associates that he deeply loved.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 17th at 11:00 am at the Forsyth Human Society, located on 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 with Terry Boyd officiating.
Gifts in memory of Bill may be made to the newly established William F. Stokes, III Endowed Fund for Lymphoma Research by making a check out to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and mailing to P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021. Please include a note or memo that your gift is in loving memory of William Stokes. In lieu of flowers, please support the Forsyth Humane Society, address provided above.
Carolina Cremation Center
5707 Robin Wood Ln. Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.
When I met Bill during the First Union/Wachovia merger, he was one of the first to greet me. He always had an optimistic view on life and I never heard him utter a cross word. I feel so honored to have known him and call him a friend. His joy for life will be sorely missed. My heart breaks for losing one of the amazing people at such a young age! Prayers, love, peace and comfort to all of his family!
Jennifer Hanigan
July 17, 2021
Bill and I have remained friends since I first met him back in 1998. After his accident he would come out to the court to watch us play basketball. Often I watched him shoot on the side and one day I picked him to play 5 on 5 with my team. From that day forward he was part of the crew.
He and I became even close after he and my dad were diagnosed with cancer around the same time. We would often text one another about treatments and progress.
The last message I received from him was after he returned from Boston for the last treatment and we were talking about popping a bottle of champagne after he received the all clear.
My good friend I´m going to pop that bottle now that I know you are in a much better place.
May you Rest In Peace until we meet again.
Tony Bonner
Family
July 12, 2021
May God give you peace and strenght today and the days to come. I went to school at HHS with Bill, he was always respectful and kind.
I was saddened to hear of his passing. May God Bless you all and all are in my prayers.
ALISA SIZEMORE DEAN
School
July 4, 2021
Grace, Susan and family....so sorry to learn if Bills passing. I offer my prayers to the family.
Ilona Smith
Friend
July 4, 2021
My sincere condolences to his family and friends. A giving and impactful life well lived...
Teresa Duncan
Other
July 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Grace and all the family.
Betty J Ingersoll
June 30, 2021
Such sad news. Bill was a great friend to me and many of my friends. He was a fixture in Hendersonville and I can vividly remember late night basketball games at the Goredome. He would give you the shirt off his back and helped many people find their way. I hate I lost touch over the years, but am glad to call him my friend.