Trevorrow, William Banfield
April 24, 1934 - December 24, 2021
William Banfield Trevorrow, 87, passed away December 24, 2021, at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point. Bill was born in New York City, April 24, 1934, to mother, Grace Trevorrow and father, Arthur H. Trevorrow. At the age of 1-year, his parents took Bill and his brother, Art, to England to introduce the sons to their English families. WWII prevented their return home to NYC and Bill remained in England until he was the age of 13. Bill had many interesting stories about waking up in bomb shelters during periods of bombing. Eventually children were evacuated to areas less likely to be bombed and placed in homes with other evacuees. Bill and his siblings were among those evacuated. After it was safer to travel home to NYC, Bill was sent to relatives in Connecticut, where he entered school. Bill attended the University of Connecticut and then enlisted in the US Army on January 30, 1955. He served in Korea and then at Fort Huachuca in Arizona, where he was mapping parts of the moon that were preliminary for the moon shot. Bill ended his Army career in 1958 and attended High Point College. He furthered his education by graduating from Wake Forest Law School and started his career with the IRS before becoming Guilford County Attorney and later entering private practice with Richard D. Hall PA. Bill is survived by his wife Melinda; sister and brother-in-law; brother and sister-in-law; daughters Tiffany Rangel; Tara Trevorrow; son Shay Trevorrow; Stepsons R. Gib Cobb (Janelle); David Cobb (Shannon); grandchildren Colt Rangel; Makenna Rangel; Gavin Cobb; Jenna Cobb. Bill and Melinda married in Myrtle Beach October 4, 2004 then renewed their vows in the presence of his English family at Worcester Cathedral where his niece provided organ music. Bill enjoyed reading, music, and with his wife, playing in the Christ Moravian Church Band for Easter Sunrise and Funeral services. Bill was a member of the DAV Post 20 in Greensboro. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 29, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Salem Funeral Service, 120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem and also at Christ Moravian Church from 12:30 to 1:00 prior to the funeral service, which will be Thursday, December 30, at 1:00 pm at Christ Moravian Church, 904 W. Academy Street, Winston-Salem. Burial will be in God's Acre, located at the corner of East Salem Avenue and Rams Drive. The family thanks Hospice of the Piedmont for their fine care. Memorials may be made to the Moravian Music Foundation, 457 South Church St., Winston-Salem. Please follow COVID restrictions by wearing a mask. Salem Funeral Service is assisting the family and condolences made be made online at www.salemfh.com
