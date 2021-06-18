Menu
William Mayes Wollet
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Wollet, William Mayes

February 15, 1927 - June 16, 2021

ADVANCE - Mr. William Mayes Wollet, 94, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his home. Mr. Wollet was born February 15, 1927 in Columbia, SC to Charles Elmer and Nancy Fox Wollet. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during WWII and was a member of the American Legion. Mr. Wollet was also a proud member of the NRA and First Presbyterian Church in Huntsville, AL. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wollet was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Russell Demonbreun. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Bell Wollet; a daughter, Sharon (Jeffrey) Payne; and a grandson, Lucas Payne. A public visitation will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville, AL. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Jun
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Maple Hill Cemetery
Huntsville, AL
Sharon and family, love and hugs are sent your way!
Jane Norman
June 19, 2021
