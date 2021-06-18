Wollet, William Mayes
February 15, 1927 - June 16, 2021
ADVANCE - Mr. William Mayes Wollet, 94, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his home. Mr. Wollet was born February 15, 1927 in Columbia, SC to Charles Elmer and Nancy Fox Wollet. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during WWII and was a member of the American Legion. Mr. Wollet was also a proud member of the NRA and First Presbyterian Church in Huntsville, AL. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wollet was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Russell Demonbreun. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Bell Wollet; a daughter, Sharon (Jeffrey) Payne; and a grandson, Lucas Payne. A public visitation will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville, AL. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 18, 2021.