Carter, Willie J.



June 26, 1926 - December 29, 2021



Willie James "Chick" Carter was born on June 26, 1926 to Amanda (Trixie) Bowman and Willie Lee Carter. He transitioned from this life to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Mr. Carter was educated in the Winston-Salem, N.C. public schools, where he excelled academically, and graduated from Atkins High School in 1942. After high school he served in the U.S. Navy, and as a talented athlete he played baseball in the Navy. Upon his Naval discharge, Mr. Carter returned to Winston-Salem and married his high school sweetheart, Ruth E. Carter, who preceded him in death on June 20, 2019 after 75 years of marriage. From this union was born one daughter, Dennyse Carter (Drummond). Mr. Carter later played semi-professional baseball in the National Negro League with the Cuban Giants and locally with the Winston-Salem Pond Giants. In March of 1951, after completing three years of undergraduate studies at the Winston-Salem Teachers College (WSSU), Mr. Carter was accepted into the recruitment class as one of the first Black 8 Pioneers to integrate the Winston-Salem Fire Department. He worked as a fireman for 35 years and moved through the ranks to be promoted to Captain. As a "great debater," Mr. Carter was a learned historian who could recall many significant events from his youth, decades of historical national and world events, sports facts, and local history about the city of Winston-Salem.



The family would like to extend sincere thanks for the care and attention given to Mr. Carter by Dr. Lisa Kistner, MD, Kindred at Home, Welcome Home Heath, Trellis, and the Davie and Trinity Glen Nursing and Rehabilitation centers.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 700 Highland Avenue. Family visitation and viewing will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the service following at 12 p.m.



Mr. Carter may be viewed today from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at Douthit Funeral Services.



Douthit Funeral Services



515 Specialty Park Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27105



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.