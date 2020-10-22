Menu
Willie Ed Wilson
1957 - 2020
Willie Ed Wilson, 63, of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home. No formal services will be held. Mr. Wilson was born in Davidson County on September 17, 1957 to Pete Wilson and Dovie Buchanan Fox. He was the owner/operator of WW Construction and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather whose memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Dillion Lee Wilson. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Debra Lynn Boyd of the home; his son, Michael Wilson (Courtney) of Denton; a brother, Johnny Lee Wilson of Winston-Salem; two grandsons, Dalton Alexander Wilson (Christina) and Matthew Alan DeHart; and three great-grandchildren, Michael "Mikey" Dillion Wilson, Kyleigh Loretta Marie Wilson; and Mason James DeHart.

Davidson Funeral Home

301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
