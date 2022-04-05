Martin, Willie Joyce
October 25, 1938 - March 31, 2022
Willie Joyce Ellis Martin was born October 25, 1938 to Wiley and Fannie Ellis. The youngest of seven, her rambuctious spirit and thirst for learning was evident even then. Always active and inquisitive, she loved spending time playing with her three brothers and three sisters. Growing up in a time of racial divide, Mom always described her childhood as one filled with laughter and understanding of one's place in the world. Somehow, the climate of those current times did not sit well with young Joyce, as she felt education would be the key to bringing people of all colors and all cultures together. She graduated from Atkins High and then went on to complete her baccalaureate degree in education in 3 years with honors from Winston-Salem Teacher's College, now Winston-Salem State University. Her teaching career would allow her to teach, not only in North Carolina, but in Texas, Arizona, as well as Germany. Her compassion for her students and innovative teaching style made her adored by both students and parents alike. From the Greek Olympics to Math relay races, deciphering hieroglyphics to the oration of the Hippocratic Oath, she made Social Studies and Math come alive for each of her students. Learning, for this multi-acclaimed Teacher of the Year, was not just "school" - it was the celebration of people through knowledge, culture and the arts. As a community leader, Mrs. Martin loved mentoring and guiding our youth. For over 15 years, she served as an award winning Coach with the Walkertown Dancing Boots. She also served as Band Booster Club President of the Carver High School Marching Yellowjackets from 1989 - 1991. One of Mrs. Martin's proudest community outreach endeavors was her work with the Kudos and Xinos, a youth group through her sorority, Phi Delta Kappa Incorporated. Through her amazing work, local teenagers participated in community service; personal development workshops, such as etiquette, public speaking, college readiness; and talent/step show competitions on both the regional and national levels. As a life member of Mt. Sinai AME Zion Church, Willie Joyce served as an Usher, Sunday School leader, Lay Council member and president of the Pleasant-Ellis Organization. Family was always first, and Willie Joyce adored her three children and her grandchildren. After her retirement of 40 years in education, she could be found at the nearest basketball court or football field - cheering on "her boys," making sure the team had snacks, and planning the next big tournament. An avid traveler, nothing pleased Willie more than hitting the open road with her sisters and family. When at home, family functions were filled with her famous turkey pot pie, watergate salad, strawberry cobbler and sounds of her favorite Motown hits. Willie Joyce Martin was preceded to glory by her husband, Roy; her son, Roy, Jr.; her father and mother, Wiley and Fannie Ellis; her brothers, Melvin, Wilbert and Robert; and her beloved sister, Mary Lee Ellis. Remaining to celebrate her life and legacy are her sister, Eula Mae Goodwin (James); daughters, Charita Martin Ward (Tony), Deidre Martin Coleman (Michael); granddaughter, Candace L. Martin; grandsons, Jadyn Coleman and Ian Coleman; great-grandsons, Evan Dunlap, CJ Whitfield, Dallas Fritts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, colleagues and dear friends. The family will receive friends 2:30pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Mt. Sinai AME Zion Church, Advance, NC, with funeral services following at 3pm. Send condolences at www.hooperfuneralhome.net
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 5, 2022.