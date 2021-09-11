Menu
Willie Frances Thomas
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
Thomas, Willie Frances

February 28, 1931 - September 9, 2021

King – Willie Frances Thomas, 90, of King, NC, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Mrs. Thomas was born on February 28, 1931, in Forsyth County, to the late William Bill and Evelyn Long Spainhour. She was a member of King Moravian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty years, Walter Winfred Thomas, and her sister, Betty Spainhour.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Mitzi Thomas; a sister, Christine Spainhour Whicker (Randall); a niece, Vanessa Flynt (Michael); and two great-nephews, Matt and Mitchell.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the King Moravian graveyard with Rev. Doug Rights officiating.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Willie Frances Thomas. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd, King, NC
