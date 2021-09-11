Thomas, Willie Frances
February 28, 1931 - September 9, 2021
King – Willie Frances Thomas, 90, of King, NC, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Mrs. Thomas was born on February 28, 1931, in Forsyth County, to the late William Bill and Evelyn Long Spainhour. She was a member of King Moravian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty years, Walter Winfred Thomas, and her sister, Betty Spainhour.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Mitzi Thomas; a sister, Christine Spainhour Whicker (Randall); a niece, Vanessa Flynt (Michael); and two great-nephews, Matt and Mitchell.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the King Moravian graveyard with Rev. Doug Rights officiating.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Willie Frances Thomas. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 11, 2021.