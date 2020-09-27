Menu
Willis "Ray" Douglas
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Douglas, Willis "Ray"

April 15, 1942 - September 25, 2020

Mr. Willis "Ray" Douglas, 78, of King, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Ray was born April 15, 1942 in Yadkin County the son of the late Willis Edward and Blanche Saylor Douglas. He was a lifelong resident of King and a long standing member of the King Masonic Lodge. Ray's career in the automotive business spanned 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, papa, brother and friend, who will be missed deeply by all who knew him. Ray is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kate McKinney Douglas; a son, Danny Ray Douglas and wife Frankie of King; and a grandson, Tyler Daniel Douglas of Benson. He is also survived by two brothers, Richard Douglas of Cheifland, FL and Walter Lee Douglas of King. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Bro. James Joyce officiating. The family kindly asks that masks be worn and all social distancing protocols be followed. The family would like to thank the staff of Trellis Supportive care for their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: The Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565-2758 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln,, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Crestview Memorial Park
