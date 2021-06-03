Foltz, Willis Hege
June 23, 1927 - May 29, 2021
Mr. Willis Hege Foltz, 93, of Clemmons, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Foltz was born in Forsyth County to the late Emory Foltz and Carrie Hege Foltz on June 23, 1927. He is a direct descendent of Adam Spach, founder of the Friedberg Community and subsequent church in 1773. He has attended Friedberg Moravian Church his entire life and was the oldest living male member of the Friedberg congregation. Willis was also a member of the Moravian Band of the Southern Province and played trumpet in the band for 82 years. He was a salesman and owner/co-founder of Piedmont Fence Inc, 163 South Village Dr, Winston Salem NC which started in 1980. He retired in 1994 from the company. He was an avid fisherman who loved to surf cast and pier fish on the North Carolina coast and enjoyed RV travelling in his retirement. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 10 years, Esther Sink Foltz and wife of 52 years, Margaret Hill "Tootie" Foltz; brother, Hubert E. Foltz. He is survived by daughters, Carrie Foltz West and husband, Norm and Julia Foltz Hedgecock and husband, Chris; grandsons, Jordan West and Garrett West. Also survived by Joann Hill, companion, and special friend. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, June 4, 2021, at Friedberg Moravian Church with Rev. James C. Newsome Jr. and Rev. Dan K. Nelson officiating. Visitation will follow after the burial, in the Family Life Center. The family is forever grateful to the team of Christian Angels that cared for Bill during his final months at home: Jo, Lynn, Kym, Sandra, Wendy and Sandy. We love you all! "Well done, good and faithful servant! Come and share your master's happiness!" Matthew 25:23. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Rd, Winston-Salem NC 27127. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.