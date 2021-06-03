Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willis Hege Foltz
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Foltz, Willis Hege

June 23, 1927 - May 29, 2021

Mr. Willis Hege Foltz, 93, of Clemmons, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Foltz was born in Forsyth County to the late Emory Foltz and Carrie Hege Foltz on June 23, 1927. He is a direct descendent of Adam Spach, founder of the Friedberg Community and subsequent church in 1773. He has attended Friedberg Moravian Church his entire life and was the oldest living male member of the Friedberg congregation. Willis was also a member of the Moravian Band of the Southern Province and played trumpet in the band for 82 years. He was a salesman and owner/co-founder of Piedmont Fence Inc, 163 South Village Dr, Winston Salem NC which started in 1980. He retired in 1994 from the company. He was an avid fisherman who loved to surf cast and pier fish on the North Carolina coast and enjoyed RV travelling in his retirement. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 10 years, Esther Sink Foltz and wife of 52 years, Margaret Hill "Tootie" Foltz; brother, Hubert E. Foltz. He is survived by daughters, Carrie Foltz West and husband, Norm and Julia Foltz Hedgecock and husband, Chris; grandsons, Jordan West and Garrett West. Also survived by Joann Hill, companion, and special friend. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, June 4, 2021, at Friedberg Moravian Church with Rev. James C. Newsome Jr. and Rev. Dan K. Nelson officiating. Visitation will follow after the burial, in the Family Life Center. The family is forever grateful to the team of Christian Angels that cared for Bill during his final months at home: Jo, Lynn, Kym, Sandra, Wendy and Sandy. We love you all! "Well done, good and faithful servant! Come and share your master's happiness!" Matthew 25:23. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Rd, Winston-Salem NC 27127. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Friedberg Moravian Church
2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sending lots of prayers and love for you all.... so sorry for your loss...
Amanda Lee
Friend
June 4, 2021
Carrie and Norm, So very sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family.
Linda Spiva
June 3, 2021
Ron Baskin
June 3, 2021
We are so privileged to have called your Dad `Friend´, and will forever cherish our fond memories of him and your sweet Mama. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers. Love
Jim & Wanda Russell
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results