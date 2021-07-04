Brooks, Wilma Lee "June" Finney
June 20, 1932 - July 1, 2021
Brooks
Yadkinville- Mrs. Wilma Lee "June" Finney Brooks, 89, of Brooks Farm Road passed away peacefully Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Salemtowne Rehabilitation Center in Winston-Salem. She was born June 20, 1932 in Yadkin County to the late Clement Marshall and Martha Marie Matthews Finney. Mrs. Brooks was retired from Sears Department Stores and after retirement, she enjoyed her time spent working on the family farm and with her flowers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, William "Bill" Edward Brooks, Jr.; a son, William Daniel Brooks; and brothers, Richard Hal Finney, Gerald C. Finney. Surviving are her children, Michael E. (Tina) Brooks, Anne Marie Brooks, Ina J. Brooks; a grandson, Joshua McMillian (Shannon) Brooks; 3 great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Brooks, Micaela Brooks, Harper Brooks; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Monday, July 5, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Rex Cranfill. Burial will follow in Boonville Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to their good friends Julie, and Ann Cook. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
