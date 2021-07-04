Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilma Lee Finney "June" Brooks
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Brooks, Wilma Lee "June" Finney

June 20, 1932 - July 1, 2021

Brooks

Yadkinville- Mrs. Wilma Lee "June" Finney Brooks, 89, of Brooks Farm Road passed away peacefully Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Salemtowne Rehabilitation Center in Winston-Salem. She was born June 20, 1932 in Yadkin County to the late Clement Marshall and Martha Marie Matthews Finney. Mrs. Brooks was retired from Sears Department Stores and after retirement, she enjoyed her time spent working on the family farm and with her flowers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, William "Bill" Edward Brooks, Jr.; a son, William Daniel Brooks; and brothers, Richard Hal Finney, Gerald C. Finney. Surviving are her children, Michael E. (Tina) Brooks, Anne Marie Brooks, Ina J. Brooks; a grandson, Joshua McMillian (Shannon) Brooks; 3 great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Brooks, Micaela Brooks, Harper Brooks; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Monday, July 5, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Rex Cranfill. Burial will follow in Boonville Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to their good friends Julie, and Ann Cook. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US 601 N, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Jul
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with the Brooks Family. May God comfort you in this time of sorrow.
Danny Pugh and Susan Wilson
Danny Pugh
Friend
July 2, 2021
My prayers go out to all the family and friends.
Marciano Jackson
Coworker
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results