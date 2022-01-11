Cockman, Wilma
November 4, 1929 - January 9, 2022
Wilma Nifong Cockman, age 92, formerly of Follansbee Road in Winston-Salem, passed away at Grayson Creek Assisted Living on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was born November 4, 1929 in Davidson County, NC to Walter and Addie Everhart Nifong.
Wilma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family, her friends, beautiful flowers and the Florida sunshine. Wilma and Hubert enjoyed 62 years of marriage and filled their years in Florida with fishing, flea markets, and welcoming friends and family visiting Disney World. She was an excellent cook and we all miss her Christmas cookies and fudge!
Wilma was predeceased by her beloved husband, Hubert Franklin Cockman, in 2012. She was also preceded in death by her son, Franklin Hubert Cockman and daughter, Sandra Cockman Prime, two brothers, Albert and Bill Nifong and four sisters, Pauline Head, Edna Head, Martha Perryman and Margaret Lanier.
Wilma is survived by her brother, Frank Nifong, and granddaughter, Cheryl Kilgore, four great grandchildren and also by many nieces and nephews, who have been a great source of help, care and comfort to her in the ten years since Hubert's death.
Graveside services will be at 4:00pm Tuesday, at Faith Church of Midway, with Pastor Michael Gates officiating.
Please make donations in Wilma's memory to Faith Church of Midway, 1078 Gumtree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or your favorite charity
