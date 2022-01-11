Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilma Cockman
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC
Cockman, Wilma

November 4, 1929 - January 9, 2022

Wilma Nifong Cockman, age 92, formerly of Follansbee Road in Winston-Salem, passed away at Grayson Creek Assisted Living on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was born November 4, 1929 in Davidson County, NC to Walter and Addie Everhart Nifong.

Wilma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family, her friends, beautiful flowers and the Florida sunshine. Wilma and Hubert enjoyed 62 years of marriage and filled their years in Florida with fishing, flea markets, and welcoming friends and family visiting Disney World. She was an excellent cook and we all miss her Christmas cookies and fudge!

Wilma was predeceased by her beloved husband, Hubert Franklin Cockman, in 2012. She was also preceded in death by her son, Franklin Hubert Cockman and daughter, Sandra Cockman Prime, two brothers, Albert and Bill Nifong and four sisters, Pauline Head, Edna Head, Martha Perryman and Margaret Lanier.

Wilma is survived by her brother, Frank Nifong, and granddaughter, Cheryl Kilgore, four great grandchildren and also by many nieces and nephews, who have been a great source of help, care and comfort to her in the ten years since Hubert's death.

Graveside services will be at 4:00pm Tuesday, at Faith Church of Midway, with Pastor Michael Gates officiating.

Please make donations in Wilma's memory to Faith Church of Midway, 1078 Gumtree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or your favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel

858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Faith Church of Midway
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I love you!
Amber Kilgore
Family
January 10, 2022
We love her and miss her dearly she was a very special aunt, we love u and she will be missed rip aunt Wilma
Timothy and Annette, Hannah Nifong
Family
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results