Wilma Moxley Singleton
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Singleton, Wilma Moxley

January 23, 1936 - December 14, 2020

Boonville

Mrs. Wilma Lee Moxley Singleton, 84, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Wilma Lee was born January 23, 1936 in Surry County to Thomas Oliver and Ruby Reece Moxley. She was a wife, secretary, teacher, pianist, but above all a mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Singleton was preceded in death by her husband, Mastin Carroll Singleton; and a brother, James "Jimmy" Moxley. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Marie (David) Pardue and son, David Singleton; grandchildren, Alex and Adam Pardue, Laurenn and Sarah Ann Singleton; great-grandchild, Raegann Pendergraft; a sister-in-law Shirley Moxley; three nephews and many cousins.

A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Gentry Funeral Service chapel. We want to honor our mother with a service, but also request that everyone attending follow safety precautions. Burial will follow in Boonville Cemetery. Mrs. Singleton will be available for viewing Friday, December 18 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank or The Ark, Elkin, NC to honor our mother's giving spirit. Also, memorials to churches she attended during her life: Boonville Baptist Church and North Oak Ridge Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Singleton family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Dec
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
21 Entries
Donna and David, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this sad time. So very sorry for your loss.
Robin Thompson (Campbell)
December 20, 2020
Much love and many prayers for the family.
Anne Marie Woodruff
December 19, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. I have many happy memories of Mrs. Singleton. Her contributions to the Boonville community were tremendous!
Danny Reece
Friend
December 18, 2020
Mrs. Singleton was a legend. My fifth grade teacher, she was the epitome of tough but fair. She gained the respect of her students, but also admiration. One of my favorite teachers at Boonville Elementary. Prayers to Donna, David and the family. Rest high on that mountain ...
Jonathan Norman
Student
December 18, 2020
Wilma Lee, as we always called her growing up, was the most gracious host. I have so many fond memories of being there. Her home was the only place my dad could get me to stay when Mama had surgery in 1975. I spent many summer days at the pool, and she never acted like she was inconvenienced (but she had to be!) I love her and I love your family, and my thoughts and prayers are with you in the days ahead. Your cousin, Ann.
Ann Miller
Family
December 18, 2020
Donna, David and family, you have our deepest sympathy at this time. Wilma always talked about our DONNA’s birthdays and we did celebrate them together sometimes, always had a good time. You all are in our prayers. Sending much love and prayers.
Bill & Mary Moxley
Family
December 18, 2020
Between Brownies and carpools, I have many memories of your mother. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
Sandra Vestal Blaha
December 18, 2020
My thoughts are with the family. May each of you find the peace you need to get through this time.
Keith Dobson
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We loved Wilma Lee and have so many happy memories of our fun times together. She was a good person and a wonderful friend! Buddy & Rosalee
Rosalee Moxley
Family
December 18, 2020
Donna and David and family we are so sorry to lean of your loss. You Mom was a special lady. take comfort in knowing that she is totally healed in the arms of Jesus. Your Friends in Christ.

Sam and Deborah
William "Sam" and Deborah R. Swift
Friend
December 16, 2020
Donna my thoughts and prayers are with you
Aileen Steelman Brown
Aileen Brown
Friend
December 16, 2020
When I first came to Boonville Baptist church she was so sweet to me and helpful. She let the young people from the church use her pool on Sunday evenings, her heart was so good. I'm sorry that you have lost your mom. Donna and David
Brenda Hollyfield
Friend
December 16, 2020
I'm truly sorry for the loss of your mother,Donna.She will always be a part of you.Deepest sympathy to you and your whole family''s loss.
Trina
Trina Dees
Friend
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss Donna and family. She was a good friend to my mom.
Debbie Speer
Friend
December 16, 2020
Am so sorry to hear about this. I haven't gotten to visit with her since the pandemic shut down the nursing home. Enjoyed seeing her before. It was always funny, if I was by myself she sometimes had trouble knowing me, but if Barry was with me, she always knew him. She was a special lady that I always was happy to call my friend.
Martha Peeler
Friend
December 16, 2020
To Donna, you and your family are in our prayers. I feel blessed to have met your mother. It was only a couple times, but could see she was a wonderful woman. Please know the Swaim family is thinking about you.
Phillip & Angela Swaim
Friend
December 16, 2020
David and Donna, I am so sorry to hear of her passing. She was one of my favorite teachers at BES. She always made me feel welcomed. Mrs. Singleton had a very caring and loving heart, but if you misbehaved in her class she would def. get onto you and set you straight. She will be missed dearly. You all are in our prayers.
Josh Collins
Friend
December 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Stephen Cave
Acquaintance
December 16, 2020
Donna and David, sorry to hear about your Mother's passing. Prayers for all of your family.
Johnny Brendle
Friend
December 16, 2020
Donna and David, I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. I worked with her at Boonville Elementary for a few years. Very sweet lady and I know you will miss her dearly. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Tracy C. Matthews
Friend
December 16, 2020
David and family. You are in our thoughts and prayers! Love to all of you
Paula Dezern
Friend
December 16, 2020
