Singleton, Wilma Moxley
January 23, 1936 - December 14, 2020
Boonville
Mrs. Wilma Lee Moxley Singleton, 84, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Wilma Lee was born January 23, 1936 in Surry County to Thomas Oliver and Ruby Reece Moxley. She was a wife, secretary, teacher, pianist, but above all a mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Singleton was preceded in death by her husband, Mastin Carroll Singleton; and a brother, James "Jimmy" Moxley. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Marie (David) Pardue and son, David Singleton; grandchildren, Alex and Adam Pardue, Laurenn and Sarah Ann Singleton; great-grandchild, Raegann Pendergraft; a sister-in-law Shirley Moxley; three nephews and many cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Gentry Funeral Service chapel. We want to honor our mother with a service, but also request that everyone attending follow safety precautions. Burial will follow in Boonville Cemetery. Mrs. Singleton will be available for viewing Friday, December 18 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank or The Ark, Elkin, NC to honor our mother's giving spirit. Also, memorials to churches she attended during her life: Boonville Baptist Church and North Oak Ridge Baptist Church.
