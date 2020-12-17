Wilma Lee, as we always called her growing up, was the most gracious host. I have so many fond memories of being there. Her home was the only place my dad could get me to stay when Mama had surgery in 1975. I spent many summer days at the pool, and she never acted like she was inconvenienced (but she had to be!) I love her and I love your family, and my thoughts and prayers are with you in the days ahead. Your cousin, Ann.

Ann Miller Family December 18, 2020