Walker, Wilma "June" Tate



March 19, 1946 - December 16, 2020



Wilma "June" Tate Walker passed away on December 16, 2020 in Pfafftown at the age of 74. She was born on March 19, 1946 in Gallant, AL to Jessie and Frankie Tate. June worked for many years at Wachovia Bank. She was a member of Wesley Memorial UMC. In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Walker. She is survived by her sons, Todd (Mary) Walker and Tony (Andrea) Walker; grandchildren, Savannah Walker, Bryson Walker, and Jaquez Mohammed; sisters, Billie Jo Carter, Mary Holderfield, and Gaye Cates; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Contributions can be made to Wesley Memorial UMC of Winston-Salem or Trellis Supportive Care.



Frank Vogler & Sons



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2020.