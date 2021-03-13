Tobaccoville - A public viewing for Rev. Winnie Inez Speas will be held today, 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 14, at 2pm from Center Grove AME Zion Church; family will receive friends at the church at 1:30.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 13, 2021.
We worked at Piedmont/USAirways and took our girls to the Grand Canyon on a really fun trip. Winnie was a dear friend to many & we will miss her sweet caring ways.
Frankie Jones
March 15, 2021
Sorry for your loss...Worked with Inez at Duplan
mae frances glenn
March 14, 2021
I so sorry for this loss. Winnie was a loving wife and wonderful mother. She will be missed.
Love,
Karen
KAREN SMILEY-SPEAS
March 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Winnie was a great lady that I was fortunate to work with for many years. Her love of her family and friends was to be admired. Love and prayers.
Jan Baker
March 14, 2021
I have wonderful memories of working with Winnie at the airline to keep with me always. I offer prayers of comfort to her family.
Ginger Needham
March 13, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of the earthly loss of such an awesome lady. But, celebrating her heavenly promotion at the same time. What a great homecoming she had when she arrived at the gate, greeted and welcomed by Jesus. Praying prayers of comfort for all.
Brenda Wright
March 13, 2021
please accept my deepest condolences. RIP Sister Winnie. You will be missed. Sending prayers and love to the family.
Helen Davis
March 13, 2021
Our prayers and sympathy to the family. Worked with Winnie for years! Love that lady!
Jimmy and Denise Speas
March 13, 2021
I am saddened to hear of your mother's death. She was a beautiful. friendly and caring lady. Always greeted you as a friend. We lobed it when she visited Galilee .May God comfort you and give you strength.
Carolyn Gray
March 13, 2021
To our family we offer our sincere condolences and prayers! Reverend Winnie Inez Speas will be missed! We love her and she was such a encouraging Sister-in-law Her ministry touched many as she was a bold and willing vessel for Gods use! RIP