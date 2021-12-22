Menu
Woodrow Wilson Carruthers Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Carruthers, Jr., Woodrow Wilson

September 21, 1938 - December 17, 2021

Woodrow Wilson Carruthers, Jr., 83, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 17, 2021. He was born September 21, 1938 in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Ann Eason Scruggs and Woodrow Wilson Carruthers, Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jewel, his four children, Baine Carruthers (Amy), Scott Carruthers (Melony), Paige Armstrong (Danny), Julie Winchester (Roy), his step-children, Jennifer Hansell, Jay Human (Crystyl), Ashley Martin, his sister, Sandra Browning (Herman), his brother, Mike Carruthers (Dottie) and twelve grandchildren.

His love and talent for baseball led him from being a star Little League pitcher, on to High School, NC State, semi pro ball in South Dakota and signed with the Baltimore Orioles. He started his own company, Jewel Industries, Inc, in 1988. He dedicated his business to the Lord and was blessed with success for 31 years. In addition to love for his family, he was a gifted woodworker, collector and repairer of clocks and watches. He was a man of honesty and integrity and a good friend once put it this way: "When Wilson and I became friends, just being around him made me a better person."

The family would like to thank the Davie County Trellis Hospice Team and personal caregivers, Stella and Faith, for their loving care of Wilson during the past few weeks.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel, 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital St., #103, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will be thinking of you in the days and weeks to come. Wilson always had a kind word for me and Bandit all those years we walked by your home, even taking us home in a downpour one summer day. That was how he was, always kind to others. I wish you and your family my deepest condolences.
Deborah Eubanks
Friend
January 14, 2022
I worked for Woody for 8 years before retiring. I could not have asked for a better employer! He was honest, kind, hardworking & a man of faith. I will always be grateful for his kindness to me. God bless you, Jewel, & the rest of this wonderful man's family!
Vicky Hale
December 30, 2021
Woody and I were teammates at NC State. He was a really good person. Thanks be to God for Woody. Blessings to his family.
George Hayworth
December 23, 2021
Was an honest and fair man. Good Christian man.
Judy Bullington
Friend
December 23, 2021
Jennifer, Sending my deepest sympathy to you and your family at this difficult time. So sorry for your loss.
Sue Mattice
December 22, 2021
