Bradley-Glenn, Yvonne Quevette
December 26, 1952 - April 8, 2022
Ms. Yvonne Quevette Bradley-Glenn went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 8, 2022. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00noon Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel, with family visitation at 11:30am. Online condolences can made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 13, 2022.