Yvonne Quevette Bradley-Glenn
ABOUT
North Forsyth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Bradley-Glenn, Yvonne Quevette

December 26, 1952 - April 8, 2022

Ms. Yvonne Quevette Bradley-Glenn went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 8, 2022. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00noon Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel, with family visitation at 11:30am. Online condolences can made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Apr
14
Visitation
11:30a.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Apr
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Our deepest condolences praying for her son, Mrs Bradley and the entire family. Remembering Quevette and her sweet spirit and how kind she was to Crystal after we built our house she would invite her over for Popsicles. RIP neighbor. Comfort and peace in the days, weeks days and months to come.
Hank and Denise Marshall
April 13, 2022
