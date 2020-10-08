Cordell, Yvonne



October 19, 1947 - October 5, 2020



Yvonne Walsh Cordell, 72, of Winston Salem, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born in Buncombe County and resided near her eldest daughter in Winston Salem, NC.



She retired from BellSouth Telecommunications with 30 years of service in 2000.



She was the daughter of the late Lois Henderson Walsh and William Lee Walsh Sr. of Asheville.



She was also preceded in death by her eldest brother, William Lee Walsh, Jr. and his wife, Alda, of Alexander and by her youngest brother, John Wayne Walsh of Asheville.



Surviving are her daughter, Jennifer Cordell Gentile and her husband, Tony, of Winston-Salem; her youngest daughter, Christina "Chrissy" Cordell Coston and her husband, William Shannon Coston, of Hampstead.



Her world was her two granddaughters, Morgan Danielle Coston of Hampstead and Liliana "Lili" Hope Gentile of Winston Salem. Known to them as Gmom, she was their world as well.



Also surviving are her two nieces, Rebecca Payne and Kelly Shipman, and her nephew, Richard Walsh.



Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 9th at J. C. Green & Sons Funeral Home at 10301 North NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 2:00 pm at Mountain View Memorial Park on Tabernacle Rd, Black Mountain.



J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home



10301 N. NC Highway 109 Winston-Salem,NC



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.