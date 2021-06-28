Wooten, Yvonne Wagoner
March 6, 1926 - June 25, 2021
Mrs. Yvonne Wagoner Wooten, 95, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center. Yvonne was born in Yadkin County on March 6, 1926, to the late Sallie Clyde Wagoner. Mrs. Wooten retired from Hanes Hosiery Mills after 35 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Stanleyville, where she was active until her health declined. She had many friends at the church, including Jimmy and Peggy Welborn, Tommy and Nancy Griffin, and Bonnie Taylor. Mrs. Wooten loved working in her flowers and yard, and she was very proud to win "Yard of the Week" shortly after moving to Rural Hall. She was a great seamstress who could make anything her daughters asked for. She was also a hand quilter and made quilts for family and friends. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Hubert, and visited most of the states in the lower 48, as well as Alaska in their fifth-wheel camper. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Hubert Franklin Wooten. Yvonne is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie Dills and Becki Bostick (Wayne); six grandchildren, Jennifer Williard (Jeff), Jonathan Dills (Robin), Leslie Wooten, Stacy Williamson, Joshua Dills (Erin), and Sherry Walker; and nine great-grandchildren. The family would like to "thank the staff at Forest Heights Senior Living Facility as well as Trinity Glen Rehabilitation Center for the care they provided Mrs. Wooten during the last six months". A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Stanleyville with Rev Eddie Honeycutt officiating. Mrs. Wooten will lie in state from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Monday, June 28, 2021, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Stanleyville, attention Adventures Sunday School Class, 851 Ziglar Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 28, 2021.