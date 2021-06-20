Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Zella Mae Ratledge "Susie" Gough
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Gough, Zella Mae "Susie" Ratledge

June 12, 1931 - June 18, 2021

MOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Zella Mae "Susie" Ratledge Gough, 90, of Highway 801 passed away peacefully, Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 12, 1931 in Forsyth County to the late Cletus Howard and Ruby Mae Baity Ratledge. Mrs. Gough was an active member of Courtney Baptist Church and served the church faithfully with the W.M.U, Adult Choir, and as a Sunday School Teacher for the children. She was also active in working with the Courtney Baptist Church Sunshine Club and Clothing Closet. She retired from Davie County School Systems where she worked at North Davie Junior High School and Pinebrook Elementary School. Mrs. Gough also worked with Hanes Hoisery, enjoyed hosting Camp Courtney, and loved to read, cross-stitch, and complete puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delma "Bud" Gough; her son, Buddy Dale Gough; and by twin brothers, Thurmund and Kerman Ratledge. Surviving are her granddaughters, Jessica Jarrett and husband, Aaron; Julie Gough; daughter-in-law, Ella Gough; her loving best friend, Louella Sutphin; and her sister, Marie Powell of Mocksville. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Sunday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be 11:00 AM Monday, June 21, 2021 at Courtney Baptist Church by Rev. James Williams and Dr. Richard Capps. She will lie in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Courtney Baptist Church General Fund, 3341 Courtney Church Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Jun
21
Lying in State
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Courtney Baptist Church
NC
Jun
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Courtney Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Ella and girls-I am sorry for your loss, you are in my thoughts & prayers.
Shelia Stanley
Neighbor
June 24, 2021
Thinking of her family and sending love and prayers to them. May your memories of her bring you comfort.
Joanne and Keith Walters
Friend
June 22, 2021
She was a sweet lady. Sorry for your loss and will be thinking of you.
Keena Hutchens
June 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Heather Moore
Friend
June 20, 2021
No more pain or sorrow and God came to take you to your Heavenly Home to be with your family and she would say today that she had 2 granddaughters and 1 daughter in law that Loved her dearly and they took care of her until God Came Back and Thanks to all that put their time and caring for Mrs Gough God Bless You All
Becky Martin
Family
June 20, 2021
She will be remembered as a very good neighbor. My sympathy to her family.
Brona Vest
Friend
June 20, 2021
Zella was a wonderful lady. She never said an unkind thing about anyone. A wonderful neighbor and friend. We will miss this dear lady. Much love, Irma Jean Shelton
Irma Jean Shelton
Neighbor
June 19, 2021
She was a very sweet lady and will be missed.
Christi Edmonds
Acquaintance
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results