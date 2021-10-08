Menu
Zemma Lu Fortner Coltrane
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home
122 West Main Street
Thomasville, NC
Coltrane, Zemma Lu Fortner

July 26, 1935 - October 5, 2021

Mrs. Zemma Lu Fortner Coltrane, 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. She was born on July 26, 1935 in Gaston County, NC to the late Burlia and Katherine (Featherstone) Fortner.

She was a member of the Baptist Church and served in various capacities. She retired from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System after more than 25 years of service. Zemma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was loved greatly by all who knew her, and the loss of her life is beyond measure.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 65 years, Joe D. Coltrane; devoted daughters, Becky Gentry (Clark), and Debi Martinez (Frank); 2 adored grandchildren, Rachel Gentry and Alex Gentry; a sister, Delores McSorley (Mack); a brother, Edward Fortner (Caroline); nieces and nephews, Shelia Fortner, Katherine (Phil) Patterson, Paul McSorley, Carla (Mark) Anderson, and Paula Edwards; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church, High Point, at 1:00 PM officiated by Rev. Mitchel Hayworth and Rev. Mark Hollar. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home, 122 West Main St., Thomasville, NC. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn at all activities. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.

J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home

Thomasville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home
122 West Main Street, Thomasville, NC
Oct
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church
High Point, NC
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home
Joe, Becky, Debi....I am truly sorry for your loss. I remember Zemma as a very sweet amazing woman. Joe, I remember her being a very willing participant in our "Snipe Hunt" many years ago. You both were an amazing couple who connected with all with your teachings and testimony. Many Prayers for your entire family.
Tim Ball
Other
October 15, 2021
Joe, we are thinking about you and family with love and deepest sympathy.
Tony and Onnie
Friend
October 8, 2021
Joe and family, We are so sorry to hear about your loss. Zemma was a wonderful lady. We were fortunate to have you in our lives.
Paul, Judy, Adam, and Rebecca Byrd
October 8, 2021
So sorry to see this today. She was such a sweet lady and will be missed so much. Prayers for her family and all who loved her.
Cathy Hutchins
October 8, 2021
Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Teresa Hill
Friend
October 8, 2021
