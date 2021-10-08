Coltrane, Zemma Lu Fortner
July 26, 1935 - October 5, 2021
Mrs. Zemma Lu Fortner Coltrane, 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. She was born on July 26, 1935 in Gaston County, NC to the late Burlia and Katherine (Featherstone) Fortner.
She was a member of the Baptist Church and served in various capacities. She retired from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System after more than 25 years of service. Zemma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was loved greatly by all who knew her, and the loss of her life is beyond measure.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 65 years, Joe D. Coltrane; devoted daughters, Becky Gentry (Clark), and Debi Martinez (Frank); 2 adored grandchildren, Rachel Gentry and Alex Gentry; a sister, Delores McSorley (Mack); a brother, Edward Fortner (Caroline); nieces and nephews, Shelia Fortner, Katherine (Phil) Patterson, Paul McSorley, Carla (Mark) Anderson, and Paula Edwards; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church, High Point, at 1:00 PM officiated by Rev. Mitchel Hayworth and Rev. Mark Hollar. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home, 122 West Main St., Thomasville, NC. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn at all activities. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2021.