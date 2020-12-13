Menu
Zettie Eddie Shelton
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Shelton, Zettie

February 20, 1932 - December 11, 2020

Mrs. Zettie "Eddie" Mae Cockerham Shelton, 88 of Mount Airy passed away after an extended illness. Mrs. Shelton was born in Surry County on February 20, 1932 to the late Grover C. and Treva Smith Cockerham. Eddie was a loving wife, grandmother, sister, and friend to all that knew her and will be deeply missed. She spent over 50 years as a hairdresser in Surry County. Eddie loved flowers and butterflies; she adored her grandson. Left to cherish her memories are her son and daughter -in-law, David A Shelton and wife Nadine; a grandson, Dwight D. Shelton; sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Oliver, Deborah Hiatt and husband Lee; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her extended family, Rose McCraw and Shanny Chappell and family and for their special friendship and love. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, December 14, 2020 at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. Rev. Kevin Kilby and Dr. Jonathan Casstevens will be conducting the service. Mrs. Shelton will lie-in-state at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, Sunday, December 13, 2020 begin at 11:00 AM until the time of the service on Monday. To respect current health concerns and restrictions, everyone is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army Church, 651 S. South Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina, 27030. Moody Funeral Services is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Lying in State
11:00a.m.
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288, Mount Airy, NC
Dec
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288, Mount Airy, NC
