BEAVER DAM - Lawrence Robert Nickerson of Beaver Dam, born July 13, 1930, passed on Sept. 25, 2020, at age 90.

Lawrence, also known as Larry, Nick, and Great Grandpa Worms (by grandkids and great-grandkids) leaves behind the love of his life, wife Janice of 69 years; children, Barry (Linda), Debbie (Dan), Randy (Liz), and Barb (Joel); brothers, Dwyane and Roger; sister, Diane (Dean); grandchildren, Jessie, Brad, Nick, Neil, Mike, Jamie, Kyle, Katie, and Shelbi, along with 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by beloved parents, Cyril and Mildred; brothers, Leland and Ronald, as well as granddaughter, Sandi.

After serving in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic, he began a 30-year career working for General Motors. He was a loyal hard-working man and discussing an interest in buying a foreign made automobile with him was discouraged. He met his soul mate Janice at the roller-skating rink. In additional to being quite the skater, they also enjoyed bowling, and in later years lunch time cribbage, along with trips to the casino together. He was an avid outdoorsman and taught his sons everything he knew about fishing and hunting. After each excursion out on the lake, he somehow always missed a perch, bluegill, or a can of worms laying under the seat, so the boat always had an interesting aroma. He also shared his respect for and appreciation of wildlife and nature by example with his children and grandkids. He never killed an animal or fish that wasn't going to be eaten. Camping was a favorite summer vacation activity. His navigational skills were on point and he never got lost in the wilderness, even if the family had noticed seeing the same crooked tree and distinctive black cat for the third time during the drive. He had a healthy green thumb and each year had an abundant garden that produced enough vegetables to feed his family and more.

Lawrence was so much more than a loving husband, a dad, and a granddad. He was a supporter, an advisor, a provider, a teacher, a shoulder to cry on, and a comedian. He generously gave his loved ones fun, laughs, memories, encouragement, words of affirmation, and hugs full of comfort. Mere words cannot describe how much he will be missed.

Private family services for Lawrence will be held, and he will be laid to rest at Okeeg Cemetery in Danville.

