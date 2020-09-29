Turner, Francis

BEAVER DAM - Francis "Bud" Turner, age 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam.

Bud was born on December 4, 1924 in Elmwood, Wis. to the late Francis J. and Daisy (Wheeler) Turner. Bud Turner was a man of wisdom and integrity committed to building relationships within his family, church, and community. He initiated and maintained friendships that endured throughout his life. His generosity, gregariousness, curiosity, and love of hunting and fishing knew no bounds. His contributions to the common good were numerous and included military service in the U.S. Navy during WWII, leadership within his church, and workplace, membership in community groups, longstanding support for the Beaver Dam School District, and loving as well as championing his extensive family.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Bud's life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Remembrance Home and Hillside Hospice Care for their compassionate and loving care.

If desired, memorials in Bud's name may be directed to the Badger Honor Flight or Trinity United Methodist Church in Beaver Dam.

