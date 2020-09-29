Boomsma, Helen Mary

RIO - Helen Mary Boomsma, 95, of Rio, family matriarch, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born April 14, 1925 in Calamus Township, the daughter of George and Clara (Hepp) Neuman.

Helen was united in marriage to John Boomsma Oct. 14, 1944 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lost Lake where she was also baptized and confirmed. They initially lived in Lost Lake, moved to Doylestown in 1951 where they operated their farm, and then moved to Rio in 1990. Most of her married life, Helen helped her husband run the farm and was a homemaker.

Helen was active in her church, she belonged to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Doylestown, then St. Joseph Catholic in Rio. She also was involved in the altar society and was on the Parish Council. Helen also was a member of the Doylestown Community Club and was active in Tuesday afternoon Women's Bowling League. Mom was a great cook and no one left her home without being served something to eat. Her awesome cookies and coffee cakes were enjoyed by all. She was known as "Grandma Cookie" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite pastimes included gardening, sewing, and most of all taking care of her family. She was so content rocking babies and reading to them.

Survivors include her son Tom Boomsma (Loreli Jenkins) of Rio, six daughters Judy (Jerry) Bunkoske of Horicon, Cheri Linde (Lester Ray) of Rio, Nancy Larson (Dick) of Rio, Jeanne (Brian) Kearney of Rio, Sandy (Glen) Luther of Rio, and Janet (Lee) Hollander of Rio, 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and three expected. She is further survived by very special brother-in-law Jack Weinberger; sister-in-law Justine Boomsma, and other special friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, daughter Mary Zeidler; grandson Jason Luther; granddaughter Sheila Zeidler; two brothers Leroy and Ralph Neuman; sister Evelyn Kirchberg and their spouses, Helen's special brothers and sisters-in-law, and many dear relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rio with Father Bala Eturi and Father Ray Dischler co-presiding. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Doylestown. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio and again from 10 a.m. until the time of mass Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lost Lake Historical Society or the Jason Luther Benefit. The family would like to thank SSM Health Hospice for their wonderful compassionate care of our mom, especially Angie, Jodi, Kay, and Tessa, we couldn't have done it without you. You are so loved and will be missed forever. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.