Surprise, Dianne M.

BEAVER DAM - Dianne M. Surprise (nee Pritchard), age 68, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 29, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Dianne was born Dec. 12, 1952, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Harold Pritchard and Elaine (nee Simonson) Freund. On Dec. 4, 1971, she was united in marriage to Edward Surprise. She studied at Moraine Technical College and worked at Mercury Marine until her retirement. Dianne enjoyed bowling, road trips, fishing, bow hunting and going to the beach.

Dianne will be deeply missed by her husband, Edward Surprise of Beaver Dam; her son, Joseph (Brandi) Surprise of Beaver Dam; and her special niece, Terri (Kevin) Diehlmann of Beaver Dam. Dianne is also survived by her grandchildren, Dylan, Jenah and Keagan Surprise of Beaver Dam; and step-grandchildren, August Schuett of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Adam Schuett of Beaver Dam; her siblings, Charles (Pam) Pritchard of Dunbar, John Pritchard of Beaver Dam, Debra Gossen of Athenlstane; her brothers-in-law, Clifford Kikkert Sr, of Waupun, Gene Smith of Rosholt, Jeffery (Julie) Surprise of Beaver Dam; and sisters-in-law, Sandy Lange of Madison and Susan Surprise of Wausau. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; father and mother in-law, Eldred (Violet) Surprise; one brother, Richard Pritchard Sr.; and sister-in-law, Audrey Pritchard; sisters, Lauretta Kikkert and Shirley Smith; and brother-in-law, James Surprise.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hillside Hospice for their loving support.

In keeping with Dianne's wishes, no services will be held.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.