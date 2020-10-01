Slinde, Dagmar N.

MADISON / LAKE DELTON - Dagmar N. Slinde, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Crossroads in Sun Prairie. She was born on Aug. 22, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of O. Melvin and Anna (Wills) Nelson. She graduated from West High School in 1947. On July 23, 1955, she was united in marriage to Russell K. Slinde.

Dagmar worked for Madison General Hospital in the accounting department and then worked as a supervisor for WPS, until she retired on March 20, 1992. Her retirement was spent traveling around the United States until 2002 when she and Russ moved to Lake Delton. Dagmar loved to work with people and was always smiling. She decided to go back to work part-time for Walmart in Lake Delton until June 8, 2016.

Dagmar enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and playing cards. Because she was so close to a casino, she and her husband liked to visit from time to time. They were not always lucky, but they always had lots of fun.

Dagmar is survived by her son, Russell (Rosanne) Slinde; sister, Leonette Sprecher; brother, Thomas Nelson; sister-in-law, Fran Nelson; and brother-in-law, Lenny Albasi. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Russell; daughters, Rhonda and JoEllen; and two infant sons, George and an unnamed infant son; four sisters, Lorraine Moore, Frances "Franny" Brattlie-Schultz, Olga Koberstein and Nancy Talbert; and six brothers, Arnold Nelson, Julian Nelson, Norman Nelson, Leonard "Ike" Nelson, Milo "Butch" Nelson and Donald Nelson.

An outdoor visitation was held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

