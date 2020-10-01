Hoffmann, Virgil L.

BEAVER DAM - Virgil L. Hoffmann, 87, of the town of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Hillside Manor Nursing Home.

A visitation for Virgil will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, from 12 (noon) - 1 p.m. at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Seth Dorn officiating also at the church. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Virgil was born on June 27, 1933, the son of Philip and Hilda (Schultz) Hoffmann, on the family farm in the town of Beaver Dam. He was a 1951 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On June 1, 1956, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Shirley Rupp, at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Virgil proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1956 – 1962 with duty on the USS Wisconsin battleship. Virgil retired from Kraft Foods after 33 years of employment. He was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He enjoyed singing and was a member of St. Stephen's Church choir for over 60 years and the Wayland Oratorical choir for over 20 years. He also enjoyed playing the tuba in the Beaver Dam High School Band.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children, Brian Hoffmann of Fox Lake, Jeffrey (Randa) Hoffmann of Beaver Dam, Luann (Kip) Elliott of Beaver Dam and David Hoffmann (Pam) of Beaver Dam/Oklahoma; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Amber, Jackie, Daniel, Joelle, Curt, Carrie, Alexia, Colton, Bobby and Westin; and 25 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Shirley Mae (Don) Clough of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Mary (Richard) Grebel; and his step-sister-in-law, Diane Helgerson; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law; and brother, Earl (Margaret) Hoffmann.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Laura Mack of Christian Solutions for the wonderful care she provided to Virgil and the whole family and also the staff at Hillside Manor and Dycora Nursing Home.

The family request that donations be made to the St. Stephen's Choir, in lieu of flowers.

Virgil's passing was not COVID-19 related.

