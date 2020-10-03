Pufahl, Rochelle R.

BEAVER DAM - Rochelle Pufahl, age 78, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation for Rochelle will be at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m. with Fr. Michael Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Beaver Dam. It is requested that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

Rochelle was born on July 29, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wis. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1960 and shortly thereafter took advantage of an opportunity to work and live in Washington, D.C., working as a fingerprint reader for the FBI. On Oct. 23, 1965, Rochelle married Lester Pufahl of Horicon, Wis., and they resided in Beaver Dam and were married 53 years.

Rochelle was a selfless person, always thinking of others and putting family first. Rochelle and her husband hosted many parties and social events with friends and family over the years, especially big family card games around the dining room table and the unforgettable summer cookouts and pool parties. Her grandkids will forever cherish the memories of all of the sleepover nights at their house. She was recently described as the most entertaining person to ever meet and that description fits her to perfection.

Rochelle had many interesting jobs. She worked many years as a bookkeeper for Jerry's BP gas station and as the cemetery manager for St. Michael's Church. One of her most fun jobs may have been driving around an orange and white ice cream truck in the neighborhoods of Beaver Dam. She retired from working in 2018.

Rochelle spent her free time at the bowling alley, keeping the books as the league secretary for many years. Her proudest moment was when she was inducted into the Beaver Dam Women's Bowling Hall of Fame on Nov. 12, 2000. An occasional trip to the casino was also a favorite activity of hers. Anyone who knows Rochelle can relate to her love of the soft drink Coca-Cola, her pet cat from her grandchildren named CC for Coca-Cola, and her extensive Coca-Cola memorabilia collection.

Rochelle is survived by her two children, Dawn (Eric) Orfield of Green Bay, Wis., and Derek (Jenny) Pufahl of Beaver Dam; five grandchildren: Lauren Orfield (fiancé Benjamin Flynn); Paige Orfield (fiancé Colin Duffy); Noah Orfield; Dillon Pufahl (special friend, Kayla Kittleson); Mackenzie (Nate) Chitko; one sister, Mary Jo (Warren) Kuenzi; and the following brothers and sisters-in-law: David (Prudy) Pufahl, Harley (Luella) Pufahl, Carol (Donald) Kohrt, Sheila Pufahl, Nancy Peterson, Roy (Linda) Pufahl, Lynette Seets, MaeEllen (John) Carlson, Linda (Michael) Kane, Fred(Bridget) Pufahl, Cindy (Gerry) Rechek, and Cheryl (Mark) Jacobson; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Rochelle is preceded in death by her husband, Lester Pufahl; parents John and Dorothy Italiano; in-laws Elmer and Cynthia Pufahl; sister, Judy Italiano; brothers-in-law Leonard Pufahl and David Seets, and other relatives.

Memorials can be made out to Hillside Hospice or Church Health Services of Beaver Dam.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is assisting the family.

www.KoepsellFH.com