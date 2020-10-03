Menu
Rita Gorchals
1923 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1923
DIED
September 30, 2020

Gorchals, Rita Marie (Lamers)

WAUPUN - Rita Marie (Lamers) Gorchals went peacefully to her heavenly father on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Rita was born on May 23, 1923, to Edward and Anna (Ebben) Lamers in Little Chute, Wis.

Rita attended and graduated from St. John, Little Chute Grade School, High School, and Appleton Business College.

She married Ralph W. Gorchals in 1949 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton, Wis., officiated by the Rev. Claude Burns. They lived in Kaukauna and Janesville, eventually moving to Waupun in 1959, where she was employed by Home Contractors for 19 years.

Through her years, Rita enjoyed the company, calls and letters of many friends near and far. She loved her Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, as well as any local sports happening in the area.

Rita is survived by one brother, Vernon (Mary Jo) Lamers; sisters-in-law, Marian Lamers and Nancy Gorchals; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; parents; brothers, Donald (Margaret), Sylvan (Shirley), Roderic and Marvin; sisters-in-law, Mildred (Leslie) Regel, Marian (Leonard) Regel, Peggy (Don) Mangold, Ruth (Marvin) Gosz; and brothers-in-law, Chuck (Arlene) Gorchals and Edward Gorchals.

Rita will be laid to rest next to Ralph at Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum in Appleton, Wis., in a private gathering.

A special thanks to the staff at the Christian Home Assisted Living, Nursing Home and Chaplain Dennis, and the Hospice staff for taking such good care of Rita over the past year and a half.

Memorials can be made to the Agnesian HealthCare Foundation, Inc, in support of the Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center and Chapel, 430 E Division Street, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or online at agnesian.com/giving.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

www.kohlsfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I have two Echo what Diana said. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She always made everyone feel welcome whenever we were together. I remember when they built the A Frame in Larsen, and then purchased the cottage on Gorchal's Row on Poygan. The one thing that we've been talking about amongst my family, believe it or not, the Packers games used to be blacked out in the late 60`s within a 75-mile radius, because the NFL was worried the teams were not going to sell out. We know that would not have been an issue with the Packers. So we would pack in the car and head to Waupun. We would arrive to one heck of a spread of food for everyone. What stands out that I remember, Ting or Little Chute pop, the giant bowl of Bugles that we used to put on our fingers, and going downstairs to play bumper pool. We are blessed with so many wonderful memories.
Wende
Family
October 4, 2020
Beautiful person inside and out. Loved her. Rest in peace my beautiful friend.
Diana Bixby
Friend
October 3, 2020