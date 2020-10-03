Derber, Virginia May

BEAVER DAM - Virginia May Derber entered her eternal home with the Lord Jesus Christ on Sept. 23, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on July 9, 1930 to Emilie (Schepp) and Clarence Linck.

She grew up during the Great Depression and attended many one room schoolhouses as her family traveled with her father building his road construction business.

She graduated from Beaver Dam High School, then earned a BS in Education from UW Madison and later, her Masters in Continuing and Vocational Education. She taught school at St. Stephens and MPTC, where she was also department chairperson.

Virginia "Ginny" was married to Paul Derber from 1952 to 1982, and they had four children: Dana (Kevin) Sullivan, James (Kim), Debra (Wayne) Oien and Alan (Toni). She was married to Eugene Bogard from 1984 until his passing on July 24th, 2020, and was stepmother to Cynthia, Sandra, William (Gina), and Robert.

Ginny enjoyed books, theater, travel, gardening, writing, editing and had a special "ministry" where she tirelessly cared for and found homes for many cats.

She was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Chet Linck, and survived by her sister, Phyllis Nagler, her children, 14 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Ginny wished us to know that "I loved my family and I knew and loved the Lord Jesus. Remember that at the moment of death, I will be with Him in eternity."