Allen Clary

Clary, Allen Bert

BARABOO/RICHLAND CENTER - Allen Bert Clary, age 81, of Baraboo, Wis., died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his residence. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the CLARY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME in Richland Center, Wis., with burial in the Richland Center Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the CLARY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Clary Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC
26777 Jelland Drive, Richland Center, WI 53581
Oct
7
Service
10:00a.m.
Clary Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC
26777 Jelland Drive, Richland Center, WI 53581
Oct
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Clary Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC
26777 Jelland Drive, Richland Center, WI 53581
