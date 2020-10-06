Menu
Laura VanWagner
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

VanWagner, Laura M.

PORTAGE - Laura M. VanWagner, age 83, of Portage, Wis., died on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Tivoli in Portage.

Laura was born on July 7, 1937, in Krumville, N.Y., to Myron and Astella (Barley) Hummel.

Laura was employed for 20 years at the Days Inn in Portage as a Hospitality Manager. Laura was always a fan of something; the latest was Nascar racing. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, and playing bingo. She enjoyed spending time with family and never forgot to send a birthday or anniversary card.

Laura is survived by her children, James (Robin) VanWagner of Baraboo, Wis., Shannon (Chris) Dunahee of Cambria, Wis., John Shultis of Portage and Mike Shultis also of Portage; grandchildren, James (Amber), Jackie, Whitney (Tyler), Lee, Cameron, Kimberly, Samantha, Brooklyn; great-grandchildren, Alaunie, Harper and Baylor; also, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harold Hummel, Myron Hummel, Silbert Usher, William Usher, Robert Usher; a sister, Mildred Hummel; and a grandson, Jesse.

Special thanks to Sheila Kottka for her friendship and special thanks to Ellen from Home Health Care for Laura's weekly care visits. Also, thanks to the staff at Tivoli for the care they provided.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the KRATZ FUNERAL HOME (www.kratzfuneralhome.com), 302 E. Conant Portage, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at the Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage, Wis.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 6, 2020.
