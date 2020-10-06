Compton, Michael "Mike"

WAUPUN - Michael "Mike" Compton, 70, of Waupun, passed away Oct. 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family and friends.

Mike was born April 18, 1950, in Green Bay, the son of Bert and Arleen Heim Compton. Mike was a 1968 graduate of Bay Port High School. Following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. On April 26, 1975, he married Diane Bowlby in Green Bay. They resided in Green Bay for 10 years before moving to the Waupun area. Mike was employed at Beaver Metals in Beaver Dam for six years and then at Marchant Schmidt, Inc., in Fond du Lac for 20 years, from which he retired.

Mike enjoyed the outdoors, both hunting and fishing. He spent much of his time in his garage working with wood and metal. Vacationing on lakes and fishing was a family event. Mike had a fond relationship with his grandson, Oliver, and was a father figure to many. Mike was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7534-Duck Creek Post of Green Bay.

Mike is survived by his wife, Diane Compton of Waupun; two daughters, Niki Compton of Waupun and Michaela (Cody) Waterworth of Waupun; a son, Tom Bowlby of Redondo Beach, Calif.; two grandchildren, Chance Bowlby and Oliver Waterworth; a special family friend, Steph; three sisters, Chris (Scott) Thielke, Karen (Bob) Nuthal, and Mary Jane Whiting, all of Green Bay; and his special dog, Nala.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Arleen Compton; and a brother, Steve Compton.

A celebration of life for Mike Compton will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m., at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of service. American Legion Post 210 will provide military honors following the service. Please follow COVID-19 protocol.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.