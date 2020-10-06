Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carmen Huettl
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 5, 1934
DIED
October 2, 2020

Huettl, Carmen R.

BEAVER DAM - Carmen R. Huettl, age 86, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Carmen was born the daughter of Alfred and Romaine (Godfriey) Allard on March 5, 1934, in Beaver Dam. She was united in marriage to Dennis Huettl on July 19, 1958, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. In her spare time, Carmen enjoyed gardening and reading. She was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Carmen is survived by her husband, Dennis, of 62 years, of Beaver Dam; her children, Karen (Steve) Lindeman of Beaver Dam, Robert (Sharon) Huettl of Belleville, and Cheryl (Steve) Nummerdor of Beaver Dam; her grandchildren, Melissa Lindeman, Cathy (Ernie) Kreger, Kayla Huettl, Kyle (Allie) Huettl, Nicole Nummerdor, and Ashley (Tyler) Bock; and her great-grandchildren, Richard, Susan, Daniel, Samantha, Damien, Maverick, Stephenie, Michael, and Zeke. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Tom and Roland Allard.

A private family service will be held at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon and a burial to follow at Highland Memory Garden in the Town of Trenton.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences and other information can be found at www.KoepsellFH.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
She will be greatly missed I am so privileged to have been included in the family though marriage to her brother Tom I am sure they are having a great reunion
Rest In Peace Carmen you are a great
sister in law
Bonnie Allard
Family
October 4, 2020