Moritz, Nancy Elissa "Mimi"

PORTAGE – Nancy Elissa "Mimi" Moritz, age 85, passed away peacefully with her daughter and granddaughter by her side, at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Nancy was born on Feb. 25, 1935, in Chicago, Ill. She is the daughter of Elmer and Evelyn (Johnson) Jensen. On Sept. 18, 1954, she was married to William Moritz, in Chicago, Ill., who preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 2013. In 1971, she and Bill moved to Westfield, Wis., to be closer to her parents. There she worked as a cook at the high school for several years. They moved to Portage in 1994. In the year 2000, she became the Resident Manager of the Phoenix Apartments. For those eight years, they had made very good friends and had great gatherings with the residents. In later years, they always looked forward to yearly trips to Nevada and surrounding states, with their son. Family birthdays, holidays and dinners were her favorite special times.

She is survived by her children, Steven William Moritz, and Susan Lynn (Mark) Schroeder, both of Portage; her grandchildren, Melissa Sue (Jeremiah) Angell and Ryan William (Megan) Schroeder, both of Portage; her great-grandchildren, Hailey Angell, Christian Angell, Caitlyn Schroeder and Henry Schroeder; cousins, Roger (Joanne) Doering of St. Charles, Ill., Paul (Theresa) Doering of Elmhurst, Ill.; niece, Deb (Jim) Lilla of Spring Grove, Ill.; nephew, Robert Lilla, of Illinois; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother; and husband, William.

Private burial services will be held at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

The entire family would like to thank everyone on Birch Ave. for Mother's amazing care that she received throughout the year and a half she lived there.... Love you all...

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.