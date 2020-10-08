Schmidt, Robert C. "Bob"

BRIGGSVILLE/ORFORDVILLE – Robert C. "Bob" Schmidt, age 76, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wis.

He was born on July 21, 1944, in Beloit, Wis., the son of Christian W. Schmidt and Ruth Mae Schmidt (Horkey).

He was a graduate of Orfordville High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Kenneth S. Wells Post #209 and served as a volunteer firefighter during his time in Orfordville, Wis.

He is survived by his son, Robert Schmidt (Ronda) from his first marriage; and his daughter from his second marriage, Cynthia Schmidt (Chris Cnare); his grandchildren, Tony Schmidt and Cheryl Millard (Jared); and his pride and joy, great-grandson, Christian Millard. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald; brother-in-law, Carl; sister-in-law, Alaine; and many other beloved family members and friends.

Bob loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family. He enjoyed Brewers baseball, Packers and Badgers football and old westerns. He loved spending time with his friends at Foxy's in Briggsville spinning a tail, making jokes and drinking a few beers.

Bob's celebration of life will be held at Foxy's W8554 Park St, Briggsville, WI, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers or memorials, donations can be made to the Freedom Honor Flight in his name.

The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left www.cremationsociety-wi.com.