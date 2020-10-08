Wolfe, Nancy E.

WONEWOC - Nancy E. Wolfe, age 63 years, of Wonewoc, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 14, 1953, to Joseph and Inez Blaha in Hillsboro, Wis. She grew up in the Hillsboro area and lived her entire life in and around the area, including Wonewoc for most of her adult life.

Nancy most recently worked for Lands End, before suffering from a stroke in 2007 that kept her at home until her passing. She has made countless friends over the years, and has always enjoyed sharing in a good time with those around her. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her, but is sure to be in a better place now and free of the suffering she endured these last few months.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kyle Feldman; father, Joseph Blaha; mother, Inez Losic; brother, Roger Blaha; brother, Larry Vierck; and step-father, James Losic.

Survivors include her husband, Timothy Wolfe of Wonewoc; son, Shawn (Emily) Feldman, their daughters, Aubrey and Madilyn of De Forest; stepson, Thomas (Kristin) Wolfe and children; brother, Gordon (Sandy) Vierck of Elroy; sister, Janice (Keith) Christianson of Fort Wayne, Ind.; brother, Richard (Annette) Vierck of Janesville; brother, Dennis Vierck of Edgerton; brother, Jack (Lora) Vierck of Necedah; sister, Jo Ann Blaha of Thorp; sister, Carole (Rich) Brown of Elroy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

As her wishes were to not have any ceremony, a celebration of life will follow at a later date.

"Softly the stars are shining,

Upon a precious grave.

Beneath sleeps one we dearly love,

But whom we could not save.

God saw that she was suffering,

And the hills were hard to climb.

So he closed her weary eyes in rest,

And whispered peace be thine."

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting; for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.