Rennhack, Victor "Billy" "Dozer"

BEAVER DAM - Victor "Billy" "Dozer" Rennhack, age 75, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

He was born in Beaver Dam on April 19, 1945, the son of Roy V. and Ruth M. Rennhack. He was raised in Reeseville with a large loving family and attended MPTC for Appliance Servicing, excelling at it. On Aug. 6, 1969, he was united in marriage to Deborah K. Schave. They shared 47 years of constant love and friendship surrounded by a loving family. He was happiest helping others and giving of himself and his time freely. His ability and mechanical aptitude made it possible for him to repair everything from agriculture equipment in his younger years, to cars and appliances later in life. He also enjoyed sauerkraut and canning the best pickles, tomato juice and chunks, with Deb and his children. His humor was infectious, and he passed on his knowledge whenever he could.

He also shared close relationships with his two favorite nieces, Sharon Snow and Marylyn Rieman, who were by his side constantly, supporting and loving him, as well as his home health nurse, Deb H, who showed him friendship and support through his health struggles after his wife's passing.

His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was so proud of all of his grandchildren, Ryan Ebert, Breanna Beich, Tia VanBever, Maggie Mae Haider (Heather Rennhack-Haider) and Austin Bork (Bill Rennhack), and all of their accomplishments. He was blessed to have twin great-grandsons, Jude Taylor and Ryder Alan Theel (Tia and Josh Theel), and more great-grandchildren, Maverick Roy Theel (Tia and Josh Theel) and Kase Cody Ebert (Ryan Ebert), and his only great-granddaughter, Aria Radke (Breanna and Bryan Radke). He loved them for himself and for Deb, who never had the chance to meet their great-grandchildren. He loved and missed Deb so much it hurt. His one wish was to be joined with her in eternity and that wish has now come to pass. They are forever united again in God's Holy Kingdom of eternal peace and love forever.

Victor is survived by his children, Heather Haider and William "Little Billy" (Betsy) Rennhack; brothers, David (Bonnie) Rennhack, Howard Rennhack; his sister, Lola Muenchow; grandchildren, Ryan Ebert, Breanna (Bryan) Radke, Tia (Joshua) Theel, Maggie Mae Haider, and Austin Bork; and great-grandchildren, Jude, Ryder, and Maverick Theel, Aria Radke, and Kase Cody Ebert. He is further survived by nieces and nephews who he respected and loved; and by cousins, lifelong friends, coworkers, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deborah Kay; brothers, sisters, and other relatives.

A private family service for Victor will be held. Burial will take place at Marcellon Cemetery in Pardeeville.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.