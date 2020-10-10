Menu
William McCormick

McCormick, William J. "Bill"

RACINE - William J. "Bill" McCormick, age 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his residence. William was born in Reedsburg, Wis., on April 12, 1936, son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Condon) McCormick.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Bill and his wife, Janet, at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, Racine, WI, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward's Catholic Church or the Eagle's Nest have been suggested.

Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888



Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403
Oct
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Edward's Catholic Church
1401 Grove Ave, Racine, Wisconsin
Oct
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Edward's Catholic Church
1401 Grove Ave, Racine, Wisconsin
Oct
3
Entombment
Calvary Cemetery
2510 Kinzie Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
