Killoran, Carol Theresa (Kearns)

PARDEEVILLE - Carol Killoran, 86, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully at Columbia Healthcare Center on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Carol Theresa (Kearns) Killoran was born Nov. 1, 1933, to Thomas and Margaret (Hardy) Kearns. Her parents passed away when she was three, and she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Thomas and Genevieve Hardy.

Following college, she taught school at Washington School and Forrest School, both small country schools. She was also a substitute teacher for the Pardeeville School District for several years. Carol was a member of St. Andrew's Church in Buffalo where she was organist for 50 years. On May 29, 1954, Carol was united in marriage to George Killoran. They farmed in Marcellon Township until George's death in 2002. She continued to farm with their son for many more years.

Carol loved her family, traveling with George to see waterfalls, cooking and baking for the grandchildren, playing cards, quilting, puzzles and reading.

Survivors include her children and grandchildren, Dan (Cinde) Killoran, Chris (Sarah), Ceci, Jarrett; Jeni (Jason), Jonny; Cheryl (Rick) Houser, Danielle and Emily; Dave (Joan) Killoran, Greg, Ryan, Neal; Tom (Jen) Killoran, Justin and Georgia; and Jim (Nichol) Killoran, Tyler (Mark) and Samantha. She is further survived by one brother, Tom Hardy. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Margaret; aunt and uncle, Thomas and Genevieve; husband, George; sisters, Helen, Marie, Jean, and Dorothy; and brothers, Thomas, William and James.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at ST. ANDREW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Buffalo Township. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation for Carol will be Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Social distancing and mask requirements will be followed at the service and visitation. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.