Randy Pieper

Pieper, Randy Lee

PORTAGE - Randy Lee Pieper, age 75, passed away with family by his side on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at St. Mary Hospital in Madison, after an extended illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Portage on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage. Military Honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home
430 West Wisconsin Street, Portage, WI 53901
Oct
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH
, Portage, Wisconsin
Oct
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH
, Portage, Wisconsin
