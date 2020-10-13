Domstrich, Doris J.

PORTAGE - Doris J. Domstrich, age 90, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at her home in rural Merrimac.

Doris was born on Sept. 29, 1930, in Portage, the daughter of Charles and Ella (Manthey) Crawford. She married Harvey Domstrich in Portage on Sept. 24, 1949. She and her husband were the owners of Columbia Bookkeeping in Portage. Doris was also an LPN at Central Service Hospital/Care Facility in Madison. She was a longtime member of Portage Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She is survived by her children, Sandee (George) Kuipers of Conroe, Texas, and Steven Domstrich of Merrimac; grandchildren, Jodi (Kasey) Hall, Joshua Kuipers, Cassidee Domstrich and Carlee Domstrich; great-grandsons, Hayden and Hudson Kuipers; sister, Florence Coleman of Portage and her children, Bill (Ev) Coleman and Patricia Coleman (John Peacock); nieces, nephews, other relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey Domstrich; daughter-in-law, Callie Domstrich; grandson, Jeremy Kuipers; and many brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at Lowville Cemetery. A celebration of Doris' life will occur after Covid 19 restrictions are lifted.

A special thank you to caregivers Kim Haas and Deborah Chohee, Cassidee and Carlee Domstrich, and SSM Health and SSM Hospice.

Memorials may be given to the donor's choice of organizations which feed hungry families and children.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.