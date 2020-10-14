Rueckert, David L.

GREENFIELD - David L. Rueckert, age 58, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Milwaukee, Wis.

A Celebration of Life gathering and lunch will be held at BAYSIDE SUPPER CLUB in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Full Military Honors will be presented by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146 at 2 p.m.

David Lee Rueckert was born on Dec. 2, 1961, in Beaver Dam, Wis. He attended Beaver Dam High School and in 1979 enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving until his retirement in 2003. David received many metals during his time in service to his country, most notably for being on the USS Cole when it was bombed in Yemen. He was united in marriage to Janet Cox in June 2001, at Waterworks Park in Beaver Dam. The couple resided in Greenfield, Wis.

David loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, gardening and especially his dogs. He enjoyed watching football, baseball, and racing. He loved the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, and never missed a chance to watch Nascar. He prided himself in being quite the cook in both the kitchen and standing by his grill.

Survivors include his wife, Janet; siblings, nieces, and nephews, Robert J. (Laura) Rueckert (Krystal, RJ and Eric), Steven Rueckert, Jeri Sobrilsky (special friend, Jay Hoeft) (Dale, Ryan, and Casey), Kim (Rick) Drzonek (Jordan and Taylor), all of Beaver Dam, and Jack (Lynn) Rueckert (Alexandra and Katherine) of Kewaunee; and his uncle, Denny Rueckert (special friend, Dorothy Prest) of Beaver Dam. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack L. Rueckert and Mary Justman-Bath; his aunt, Sandy Rueckert; and his grandparents.