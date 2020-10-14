Kurtz, Lyle E.

BEAVER DAM - Lyle E. Kurtz, 92, of 1106 S. University Avenue, Apt. #9, Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Lyle Erwin was born on Aug. 23, 1928, the son of George E. and Alice A. (Ehmke) Kurtz, in the town of Oak Grove, Wis. He was a 1945 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On June 6, 1953, he was united in marriage with Helen Koch at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Oak Grove.

Lyle was employed at Monarch Range Company from 1953–1954 in the shell plant; he then farmed with Verlin Schoenfeldt from 1954–1977. From 1977–1993, Lyle worked for the Beaver Dam Unified School District, and later he worked for Koepsell Funeral Home for many years.

Lyle proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951–1952 and then in the Army Reserve until 1956, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. Lyle was an active member of the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146, serving as past commander from 1997–1998 and on the firing squad of the honor guard. He was also a member of the 40 & 8, where he had been the commander Chef de Gar.

Lyle was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, where he served as an usher, on church council and was a member of the OWLS. He was a member of the Dodge County Antique Power Club. Lyle and Helen also enjoyed attending polka dances throughout the area.

Lyle will be deeply missed by his wife of 67 years, Helen; his children, June (Rick) Born, Everett (Sherry) Kurtz, RoxAnn Nell; and daughter-in-law, Lois Kurtz all of Beaver Dam; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Kurtz of New London; sisters, Georgietta Weinheimer of Oak Grove and Lila Frank of Beaver Dam; and brother and sister-in-law, Bob (Lila) Koch of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alice; in-laws, Edwin and Esther Koch; his son, Randy; his sisters, June Kurtz, Margaret Neuman and Ruth Goss; and his brother, Norman Kurtz.

A visitation for Lyle will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. A private funeral for immediate family members will follow at the church. Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the township of Trenton, Wis. The family requests everyone in attendance must wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Memorial donation in Lyle's name may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1310 N. Center Street, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Hillside Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care of Lyle. Your kindness will always be remembered.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam serving the family. To view Lyle's funeral service and leave online condolences please visit our website at www.koepsellfh.com.