Westimayer, Anton S.

HORICON - Anton S. Westimayer, age 97, of Horicon, Wis., passed away Oct. 10, 2020, at his home, with his loving family by his side.

Tony was born on Aug. 26, 1923, to the late Anton and Anna Repp Westimayer in Horicon, Wis. He attended Horicon High School, where he was active and excelled in basketball, football, baseball, and track. Tony was awarded an Athletic Scholarship to attend Carroll College in Waukesha, Wis. He was an active and long-time member of Saint Malachy's/Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon. Tony proudly served his Country as a Marine from 1942 – 1946. Upon his return he completed his college degree. Tony accepted a position with Monarch Range in Beaver Dam where he met the love of his life, Helen Marthaler. Tony and Helen were blessed with 69 years of marriage. He was a loving husband and father of 10 children. In 1950, Tony took a position at John Deere Horicon Works, until he retired in 1982, with 32 years of service. Family was always most important to Tony, and he passed that onto his children and their families.

Tony looked forward to visits from his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed hearing the stories about all the things that were new in their lives. Other things he enjoyed were fishing, taking his family to the annual northern Wisconsin vacation spot in Crandon (with Uhaul in tow), occasional trips to visit relatives on the west coast, and his retirement job of driving John Deere employees to their destinations. Many of these employees requested Tony as they enjoyed his outgoing personality and wonderful conversations.

Tony is survived by his loving wife, Helen; 10 children and their families, Dave (Jane) Westimayer, Barb (Dale) Keach, Tom Westimayer (Desi Wild), Tony (MaryKay) Westimayer, Pat Spettel (Gary Klein), Susie (Jim) Schumacher, Sandy (Randy) Franke, Mike (Jodie) Westimayer, Jon Westimayer (Elizabeth Kotewa), Kathy (Wes) Elford; grandchildren, Julia (Nate) Schultz, Ann (John) Hansen, Chris Westfall (Pam Hupf), Matt Westfall (Laura Hammer), Dylan Westimayer (Alley Nehls), Katie (Jose) Torres, Karyn (Jay) Kroschel, Cody (Rachel) Westimayer, Adam (Annie) Spettel, Lucas (Kristie) Spettel, Jason (Andrea) Schumacher, Jenni (James) Dietz, Nick (Brittany) Franke, Hailey (Cody) Affelbeck, Emma Westimayer (Robert Van Abel), Chloe Westimayer, Hunter Westimayer, Tanner Westimayer, Kayli Westimayer (Andrew Patenaude), Seth Westimayer (Amanda Sorce), Aiden Westimayer, Karina (Carter) McCauley, Wesley Elford; great-grandchildren, Sam and Sully Westfall, Maya, Johnny, and Caden Hansen, Isaac, Adrian, Jackson, and Oliver Torres, Clayton, Coltyn, and Kynlee Kroschel, Aspen, Dakota, and Charlotte Westimayer, Natalie, Nolan and Lincoln Spettel, Avery Dietz. Jace Affelbeck, Liam Westimayer, and Charlotte McCauley.

He is further survived by nephews, John (Kathy Parker) Westimayer of Brookfield and Steve (Pat) Westimayer of Madison; sister-in-law, Barb Marthaler of Beaver Dam; nephew, Mike (Julie) Marthaler of LaCrosse; nieces, Julie (Jeff) Grip of Wausau and Jamie (Bill) Bonenberger of Glen Burnie, Md.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Westimayer; in-laws, Erwin and Cynthia Marthaler; brother-in-law, Floyd (Flip) Marthaler; nephew, Mark Marthaler; and infant granddaughter, Christian.

The family would like to thank Maria, our guardian angel, for her wonderful care and loving support given to our father, and for making his last wish, to remain in his home with family until God called him to his side, come true. A special thank you to the team of nurses and caregivers of Hillside Hospice for their compassionate care.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to Sacred Heart Parish, Horicon, Wis.

Due to current health restrictions a private family mass will be held at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon with the Rev. Father Justin Lopina presiding. Military Honors will follow the Mass at St. Malachy Cemetery conducted by the Horicon American Legion Post #157.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.