Dalton, Elizabeth E. "Betty"

PARDEEVILLE - Elizabeth E. "Betty" Dalton, 62, of Pardeeville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her sister's home surrounded by family. She was born May 14, 1958, the daughter of Joseph and Barbara (Payne) Dalton.

Betty worked in several jobs throughout the years, such as bartending, which was a job she loved, and working for a casino in New Mexico. She also had a huge heart for her dogs, Rosco and Reno.

Survivors include her children, Lisa Larson and Jeremy Krueger (Rachel Gapinski); grandchildren, James and Josephine Hoel and Brenden and Ashlynn Krueger; mother, Barbara Dalton; sister, JoEllyn (Mike) Schultz; and brother, Thomas (Rhonda) Dalton; many aunts, uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Dalton; and brothers, James and Charles Dalton.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Graveside services will follow at ST. ANDREW CEMETERY in Buffalo Township. Social distancing and mask requirements will be followed at the visitation. The family would like to express their thanks to Agrace Hospice for the care they give Betty when they needed it. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.